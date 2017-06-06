Gaming Companies Fight City Cloud Tax

Lights illuminate the downtown Chicago skyline Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Chicago. Highs on Wednesday are expected to be in the mid-20s in the area and will continue the subfreezing days through Friday. Brisk winds will keep wind chills in the single digits. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Leaders in the Internet gaming industry are taking aim at Chicago’s expanded “cloud tax” that now applies to online amusements in the same way it does to bowling alleys and movie theaters. The Entertainment Software Association is filing suit, challenging the way the Emanuel administration re-interpreted the ordinance in 2015, imposing the nine-percent tax on streaming games, audio and video. Among other arguments, the industry group claims that if gamers who buy hard copies or downloads of games are not subject to the tax, online players shouldn’t be either. They also argue it’s unfairly burdensome for the companies to track their players and collect the tax from them if their billing address is in the city.