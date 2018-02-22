Garbage Truck Catches Fire in New Lenox
By Evan Bredeson
|
Feb 22, 2018 @ 9:23 PM
Photo Courtesy of New Lenox Fire Protection District

The New Lenox Fire Protection District was called to a garbage truck fire on Thursday afternoon. It was at the intersection of S. Cedar Road and E. Fourth Avenue that the Department was called to the scene for a fire that had started inside a garbage truck. The rubbish inside the vehicle had caught fire, but the truck was able to dump it out onto the roadway before the truck sustained any damage. The New Lenox Public Works department assisted the fire district in extinguishing the rubbish fire. No one was injured in the incident.

 

Photo Courtesy of New Lenox Fire Protection District
Photo Courtesy of New Lenox Fire Protection District
Photo Courtesy of New Lenox Fire Protection District

 

