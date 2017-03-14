Armed Robbery At Gas Station In Homer Glen; Victimized Twice

Customers, and employees of the Speedway Gas station in Homer Glen are recovering after an armed robber storms the station. Will County Sheriff got a call of an armed robbery at 5:20 this morning at 151st and Bell Road. Deputy Chief Rick Ackerson says the armed robber attacked and intimidated several people.

The suspect showed a shotgun and demanded money. He struck the gas station attendant, then stole a purse from a patron at the gas station and fled with the money and purse.

The snowy weather further complicated things. Once the suspect fled, he got into an accident at 151st and Bell Road, then ran back to the gas station to get another car. He allegedly stole a car from a man pumping gas.

The vehicle has since been recovered in Robbins, Illinois but the suspect is on the lose. So far no identifying description of the man has been released. Will County Sheriff will be looking at surveillance video at the gas station for a description of the man. The female gas attendant needed stitches after being hit by the armed robber with his gun. She was treated and released.