Gas Station in Wilmington Township Robbed Over Weekend

On Saturday, April 29th, at 2:38pm Will County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the BP Gas Station at 29849 SE Frontage Road in Wilmington Township after receiving a report of a robbery. An employee informed deputies that three black male subjects pulled up to the entrance of the store and exited a newer model Nissan or Kia SUV. The men entered the store, with one of them staying just inside the front door. Once inside, all three subjects pulled out black handguns and told the employee not to move and to hand over all of the money in the cash register. One of the subjects then went behind the counter and pointed a gun at the employee’s head. The employee was told not to move while the other subject jumped over the counter and began removing currency from the cash register. The employee was then instructed to retrieve a key for the safe and after doing so he was told to sit on the ground. After the subjects removed the money they then took the employees cell phone, stole some Dutch Masters cigars, and instructed the employee to remain on the floor for a few minutes.The employee was not injured and refused medical attention. The offenders were all described as being about 180 to 220lbs. and between 6’0″ and 6’4″ in height. Two were wearing black sweatshirts and one was wearing a red sweatshirt with a green bandanna over his face. While still on the scene Dwight Police informed the Sheriff’s Department that they had an armed robbery in their jurisdiction around 1:41pm with similar details and subject description as the Wilmington Township robbery. Anyone with information on this robbery, or if you believe you can identify any of the suspects or the vehicle, please call the Will County Sheriff’s Office at 815-727-8575.