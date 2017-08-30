“GatorFest” Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Eichelberger Elementary

Plainfield District 202 is inviting the community to “Gatorfest” at Eichelberger Elementary this Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 12450 S. Essington Road in Plainfield.

“Gatorfest” is a special family event celebrating the school’s 10th anniversary, and to honor its namesake, Bess Eichelberger for her many contributions to the District 202 community. Mrs. Eichelberger passed away in 2009.

“Gatorfest” will include carnival rides, games, live music, food trucks, face painting, a vendor fair, and more.

Mrs. Eichelberger’s longtime friends, Ron and Kathy Kazmar will be recognized at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 2, 2017. The Kazmars remain generous supporters of the school.