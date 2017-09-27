Your Gently Used Coat Needed For New Lenox Police Department’s 9th Annual “Cops Care” Coat Drive

New Lenox Police Chief Bob Sterba and the New Lenox Police Department are proud to announce the department’s ninth annual “Cops Care” coat drive. Since 2009, the police department’s coat drive has collected over 15,000 coats which have gone to help the Lincoln Way area community. With the active participation of New Lenox School District 122, the police department will be leading an effort to impress upon the youth of our community the value of demonstrating good character and helping others.

The coat drive will commence on Monday, October 2, 2017 and conclude on Friday, November 3, 2017. Drop off points for those members of the public who wish to participate will be: The New Lenox Village Hall, 1 Veterans Parkway and New Lenox Police Department, 200 Veterans Parkway.

Morning Star Treasure Chest II, 2571 East Lincoln Highway New Lenox, IL. will again be participating in this event. They will provide a coat, free of charge, for anyone who presents them with a voucher. Vouchers will be available at the New Lenox Village Hall, New Lenox Police Department and at the New Lenox Township building starting October 5, 2017.