Get Your Garden Ready And Help The Bolingbrook High School Music Program

The Bolingbrook High School Music Boosters are holding a plant sale this Saturday May 6th between 1 and 3pm. There will be a variety of plants for sale at their cash and carry plant table. Credit cards will also be accepted. The plant sale is being held at Bolingbrook High School at 365 Raider Way. The table is setup in the parking lot near Door 4/Auditorium. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Bolingbrook High School Music Programs. Half flats include impatients, marigolds and petunias, plus accent plants, geraniums, herbs and vegetables.