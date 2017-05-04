Get Your Kicks and Commemorative Pin Along Route 66 This Weekend

The 11th Annual Illinois Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival will take place this weekend— May 6th and 7th. This annual event celebrates and promotes the 13 small towns located along Historic Route 66 from Joliet to Towanda. Each of the communities will be producing its own events. Deby Jo Erickson is with the Corridor Festival and talked to WJOL about the unique ways each town is celebrating the historic road.

Every year there is a commemorative giveaway, this year it’s a pin that is unique to each of the towns participating. Joliet’s pin will be available at the Joliet Historical Museum.