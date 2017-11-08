Give A Family A Special Christmas
By Monica DeSantis
|
Nov 8, 2017 @ 5:54 AM

Would you like to help a family in the Joliet community this Christmas season? Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Will and Grundy Counties is holding their first annual “Adopt a Family.” You can make a difference for a family in need this holiday. Anyone can help, whether it be an individual, family, business, club or school. Select a family based on your preference including number of family members, gender or age. You will receive a wish list and then you’re all set to go shopping. Deliver wrapped gifts to BBBS no later than Wednesday, December 13. For more information contact Samantha Godfrey at 815-723-2227.

