Glen Marcum Foundation to Host Inaugural Golf Outing

A foundation has been formed to commemorate the life of former Joliet Park Board President and WJOL Political Commentator Glen Marcum. The Glen Marcum Foundation was formed earlier this year to commemorate Glen’s life and values. The foundation will contribute to other foundations and organizations that help those living in the Joliet area. The groups first event will be the “Golfing with Glen and Friends” on Sunday October 8th at Woodruff Golf Club. More information can be found at glenmarcum.org/golf-outing