If you love the Oscars and want the Red Carpet treatment, look no further than the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park. On Sunday February 26th, you can watch the awards show on the big screen. Debbie Greene director of development says for 15-dollars you can be treated like a star.

The fundraiser starts at 5pm, with a cash bar and get your own Hollywood star. It’s a Night at the Movies at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park.