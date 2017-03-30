GoFundMe Page Set Up For Joliet Woman

A GoFundMe page has been set up for 32-year old Amanda Zelko. The Joliet woman remains in a medically-induced coma following a savage beating by her fiancee’s brother. Thirty-six year old Timothy Gregory of Shorewood is accused of striking Velko with a hammer and then setting her house on fire. He faces more than half a dozen charges including two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated arson. The attack occurred on Saturday March 25th. Velko shares the home with her fiancee Scott who is the brother of Timothy. A Good Samaritan who was driving to work noticed Velko bleeding in the front of the home on Infantry and stopped to help her.

Amanda’s mother Linda, thanked Ryan Flannery for saving her daughter but surprisingly she didn’t have harsh words for Timothy Gregory. She says, Timothy is a sweet man who loved her daughter and that he must have snapped.

Meanwhile, Gregory is being held on 2-million dollars bond. His next court date is April 21st.