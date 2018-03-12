GoFundMe Page Shatters Modest Goal

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Joliet bartender Danny Rios who was shot and killed last Friday at Izzy’s bar in Joliet. His children Alex and Carolina say they’re in shock and can’t believe he is gone. They did not have life insurance and funeral expenses are over 11-thousand dollars. The Joliet community has responded and as of this morning, the fund has raised over 17-thousand dollars. The 52-year old was a beloved bartender at Izzy’s. He was shot in the head by 55 year old Patrick K. Gleason of the 1600 block of Dearborn Street in Crest Hill. Gleason was transported to jail over the weekend after he was tackled by patrons and hit with everything including pool sticks. In the fight another shot was fired, hitting one of the sons of the bar owner. Thomas Izquierdo was shot in the stomach and is being treated for his injuries.

Funeral services for Daniel Rios III will be held Wednesday March 14, 2018 at 9:15 a.m. from the Woodlawn Funeral Home 3201 W Jefferson Street to St. Joseph Catholic Church 416 N Chicago Street Joliet. Visitation for Daniel will be at the Woodlawn Funeral Home Tuesday March 13, 2018 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Bond has been set at 10-million dollars for Gleason who has been charged with murder. His first court appearance will be this afternoon at the Will County Courthouse.

To donate to the Rios family a GoFundMe page.

