Goodbye Mobile Classrooms, Hello New Addition!

So long to the mobile classroom at Lockport Township East High School. The mobile units were moved out and a new stat of the art addition opened.

Lockport Township High School District 205 Superintendent, Dr. Todd Wernet tells WJOL that the mobile classrooms were in use for the last ten years to deal with overcrowding. There are 6 mobile classrooms but since the 2010 renovation and the addition of 12 classroom this fall, East Campus can now be rid of the trailers. The mobile classrooms cost the school 50-thousand dollars a year and were leased on a month to month basis. The District will see immediate savings of nearly 5-thousand dollars a month.

East Campus students will now be utilizing a new addition that includes nine multipurpose classrooms and four science laboratories. Remodeling has taken place in the Technology Education Area which includes classrooms for metals, auto shop and culinary arts. The media center has also been updated along with a community room that will now house Porter Archives. More information on the remodel can be found in the November issue of the iPorter.