Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner says the state can spend more on public schools, the state’s universities, and even roads. But only if lawmakers order local schools and local governments to pay more. The governor yesterday unveiled a 37-and-a-half billion-dollar spending plan that is built around a cost shift for teacher pensions, state employee healthcare, and a ten percent cut to tax money that usually goes to cities and towns. Lawmakers say they’re not sure the plan will pass.