Governor Comes Around On “Domestic Terrorism”

Governor Rauner was forced to clarify his remarks on the violence in Charlottesville after initially refusing to call it “domestic terrorism.” Initially, Rauner responded to reporters questions today with a condemnation of the violence, but when asked if it were terrorism, said he’d like to see the legal definition of terrorism first. After Democrats, including potential challenger J.B. Pritzker pounced on Rauner’s reluctance, he issued a statement saying that what happened in Charlottesville was, in fact, domestic terrorism.