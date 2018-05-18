Governor Gets Medical Marijuana In School Legislation

FILE-In this Nov. 21, 2014, file photo, medical marijuana is rolled into a joint in Belfast, Maine. A handful of recreational marijuana legalization drives has the medical pot industry bracing for something it never expected to deal with: competition. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, file)

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner will decide if some kids can use their marijuana-based medicines in school. The Illinois Senate yesterday voted nearly unanimously to approve a plan to allow children suffering from seizures or other serious conditions to use CBD oils or patches while at school. The plan allows parents or caregivers to bring the medicine to school and give children a dose. Local schools could enact their own bans, and teachers and school nurses would not be required to handle the medicine.