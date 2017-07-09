Governor Rauner: Madigan Tax Hike More Of The Same

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner says the 32-percent income tax increase is just more of the same from Mike Madigan. The governor blasted the Democratic House Speaker after yesterday’s vote to override Rauner’s vetoes of a five billion-dollar tax increase and the 36 billion-dollar state budget that it fuels. The governor said after the vote in Springfield, the tax hike “proves how desperately we need real property tax relief and term limits.”