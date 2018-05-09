Governor Rauner may Be Odd man Out In State Budget Talks
By Evan Bredeson
|
May 9, 2018 @ 10:37 PM

Only Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner seems to think the state’s budget process is moving too slowly. The governor yesterday said he wants to see more action from the state’s top lawmakers on a new state budget. But those lawmakers, who met with the governor yesterday, said they are confident they can come to terms on a new state spending plan. Republican House Leader Jim Durkin said the first task is to figure out how much money Illinois actually has to spend. Democratic Senate President John Cullerton says he thinks they are close to an agreement on that number.

