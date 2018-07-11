Governor Rauner Meets With Japan Ambassador To The U.S.
FILE - In this May 8, 2018, file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, center, addresses reporters outside his state Capitol office in Springfield, Ill. For years, Rauner has been ubiquitous on all things related to the Illinois budget. Not this year. Lawmakers whisked through a $38.5 billion spending plan this week with barely a mention of the Republican governor's name. Gone were the demands for business-friendly structural changes in exchange for budget which forced a historic stalemate for his first 2 and a half years in office. (AP Photo/John O'Connor File)
Governor Rauner is emphasizing the importance of the state’s relationship with Japan. He met with the newly-appointed Japan Ambassador to the United States yesterday in Schaumburg. He told the ambassador that Illinois is eager to expand its job-creating partnership with Japan. The ambassador was in Schaumburg as part of a Grassroots Caravan to tour company facilities, see the latest in manufacturing innovations and learn more about the state workforce.