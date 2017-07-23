Governor Rauner: Put Kids Ahead Of Politics
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jul 23, 2017 @ 10:32 PM
Statement from Governor Rauner

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is continuing his push to change the Democratic school funding reform package.  The governor yesterday challenged Democrats in the Illinois Senate to “put kids ahead of politics” and send him their school funding plan.  The governor wants to strip out money for Chicago schools.  But he says he needs to get the plan as quickly as possible so lawmaker have time to react and make sure schools open next month.

Related Content

Frankfort Earth Day/Arbor Day Encourages Community...
Bryan Cranston Led Television Show Filming in Plai...
LWW H S Librarian Jennifer Bromann-Bender Continue...
Plainfield Police Department Investigating Playgro...
Congressman Hultgren Says Listen to Police; and Le...
Wrong Way Driver On I-80 Was Drunk
Comments