Governor Rauner Signs First Budget In Two Years

For the first time in two years, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner’s signature is on a state budget.

The governor yesterday signed the state’s new 38-and-a-half-billion-dollar spending plan.

The new plan spends a bit more on education in the state, and for the first time ever guarantees state grants for college students for all four years. But the budget also uses some one-time savings, and banks on selling the Thompson Center in Chicago.

Critics say the plan is merely buying the state some time to deal with its fiscal problems.