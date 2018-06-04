Governor Rauner Signs First State Budget During His Term

FILE - In this May 8, 2018, file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, center, addresses reporters outside his state Capitol office in Springfield, Ill. For years, Rauner has been ubiquitous on all things related to the Illinois budget. Not this year. Lawmakers whisked through a $38.5 billion spending plan this week with barely a mention of the Republican governor's name. Gone were the demands for business-friendly structural changes in exchange for budget which forced a historic stalemate for his first 2 and a half years in office. (AP Photo/John O'Connor File)