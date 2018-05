In this April 24, 2018 photo, hemp plants sit at the Unique Botanicals facility in Springfield, Ore. A glut of legal marijuana has driven pot prices to rock-bottom levels in Oregon, and an increasing number of nervous growers are pivoting to another type of cannabis to make ends meet--hemp. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

Illinois’ next possible cash crop is in the hands of the governor. The Illinois House yesterday voted nearly unanimously to send a proposal to allow some Illinois farmers to grow hemp to Governor Rauner’s desk. The Illinois Stewardship Alliance’s Rebecca Osland says hemp production could be worth 100-million-dollars and hundreds of new jobs.