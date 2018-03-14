Governor Rauner Vetoes State Gun Licensing Plan
By Evan Bredeson
|
Mar 14, 2018 @ 11:10 AM

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner says the state doesn’t need another burdensome law to make people safe.  The governor yesterday vetoed a plan that would have created tougher, new state-issued licenses for small gun dealers in Illinois.  He said the plan is good political cover, but likely won’t stop someone who shouldn’t have a gun from getting a gun.  Democrats say the new law was aimed at making sure smaller gun shops didn’t funnel weapons into the hands of criminals in and around Chicago.

