Governor Rauner Vetoes State Gun Licensing Plan

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner says the state doesn’t need another burdensome law to make people safe. The governor yesterday vetoed a plan that would have created tougher, new state-issued licenses for small gun dealers in Illinois. He said the plan is good political cover, but likely won’t stop someone who shouldn’t have a gun from getting a gun. Democrats say the new law was aimed at making sure smaller gun shops didn’t funnel weapons into the hands of criminals in and around Chicago.