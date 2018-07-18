Governor Rauner Vetoes Voter Crosscheck Legislation
By Monica DeSantis
|
Jul 18, 2018 @ 5:21 AM
Statement from Governor Rauner

Illinois is not leaving two national voter database programs. Governor Bruce Rauner yesterday vetoed a plan that would have had Illinois exit the Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program and the Electronic Registration Information program. Critics say the programs are vulnerable to hackers and may actually suppress voters. The programs are designed to make sure that voters are registered to vote in just one state. The governor says the law he scuttled would have limited Illinois’ ability to make sure its voters rolls are correct.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Joliet Central High School 2018 Friday Night Varsity Football Ticket Pre-Sale Information The Family Favorite Movie, The Sandlot will be Shown on Tuesday, July 31st at 7pm. A Crisp Morning And Perfect Day Ahead Chicago Could Test Universal Income Plainfield Man Recieves 12 Life Sentences for Abusing Two Children For a Decade Battle Of The Brave Golf Outing
Comments