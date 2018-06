Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

No one knows when the U.S. Supreme Court will decide what could be a landmark case involving public sector unions. Governor Bruce Rauner yesterday decided to stay in Washington, D.C. to see if the court will decide the Janus case today. The case deals with a state of Illinois worker who says fair share dues for public sector union workers are inherently political, and violate his constitutional rights.