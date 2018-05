Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner says he wants prosecutors in the state to once again have the option to ask for the death penalty. The governor yesterday proposed a return to executions as part of his gun control package. Rauner says only those who kill cops or two or more people would be eligible for the death penalty. But it’s unlikely to happen. The governor made the proposal as part of an amendatory veto and lawmakers in Springfield rarely, if ever, agree with those kind of changes.