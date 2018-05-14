Governor Rauner Wants New Anti-Corruption Plan
By Evan Bredeson
|
May 14, 2018 @ 1:04 PM
Statement from Governor Rauner

Governor Rauner is pushing for a new anti-corruption law in Springfield, but lawmakers say it may be too late. The governor on Friday introduced a plan to increase the penalties for bribing a state lawmaker or public official, using elected office for gain, and violating the state’s code of conduct. But the legislation is new, and the deadline for lawmakers to hear new plans passed late last month, so there’s little chance lawmakers will vote on the governor’s plan before the end of the month.

