Governor Rauner Wants Term Limits On Fall Ballot
By Evan Bredeson
|
May 4, 2018 @ 8:28 AM

If Governor Bruce Rauner is going to get his term limit proposal on the November ballot, lawmakers are going to have to hurry. Monday is the deadline for lawmakers to approve the constitutional amendment that would limit lawmakers’ time in Springfield. The governor says only term limits can dislodge the powers that be in the statehouse. But lawmakers are not due back at the Capitol till Tuesday, so it’s unlikely there will be a vote before the deadline.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Plan Would Allow Veterans Groups To Ignore Local Video Gaming Bans Illinois Senate Sends Governor Pay Transparency Plan Joliet Police to Conduct Seatbelt Safety Checks During Memorial Day Joliet Catholic Academy Baseball Program “Steps Up to the Plate” for ALS Awareness 05 03 2018 Resurfacing, Sidewalk Improvements on McDonough Street Derby Dash in Downtown Lockport on May 10th
Comments