If Governor Bruce Rauner is going to get his term limit proposal on the November ballot, lawmakers are going to have to hurry. Monday is the deadline for lawmakers to approve the constitutional amendment that would limit lawmakers’ time in Springfield. The governor says only term limits can dislodge the powers that be in the statehouse. But lawmakers are not due back at the Capitol till Tuesday, so it’s unlikely there will be a vote before the deadline.
Governor Rauner Wants Term Limits On Fall Ballot
May 4, 2018 @ 8:28 AM