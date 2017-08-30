Governor Signs Automatic Voter Registration, Immigration Laws
By Evan Bredeson
Aug 30, 2017 @ 12:00 PM
Statement from Governor Rauner

You’ll be automatically registered to vote the next time you get a new drivers license in Illinois.  Governor Rauner yesterday signed an automatic voter registration law to make it easier for people to update their voter information.  The governor also signed a new law that stops state law enforcement agencies from asking immigration questions or holding people simply because of an immigration violation.  Critics say that law essentially turns Illinoisinto a sanctuary state.

