You’ll be automatically registered to vote the next time you get a new drivers license in Illinois. Governor Rauner yesterday signed an automatic voter registration law to make it easier for people to update their voter information. The governor also signed a new law that stops state law enforcement agencies from asking immigration questions or holding people simply because of an immigration violation. Critics say that law essentially turns Illinoisinto a sanctuary state.
Governor Signs Automatic Voter Registration, Immigration Laws
Aug 30, 2017 @ 12:00 PM