Illinois’ veterans homes are looking at a new deadline to report Legionnaires disease or other outbreaks. Governor Rauner on Friday signed a new law that requires veterans homes to notify veterans and their families within 24 hours of learning of an outbreak at any of the state’s veterans homes. Governor Rauner says the law came after the Legionnaires outbreak at the veterans home in Quincy that left 13 people dead and dozens of others sick since 2015.