Grandparents Raising Children Qualify For Food Box Program

Senior Services of Will County, Illinois and the Northern Illinois Food Bank announce their 2018 Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Food Box program.

Grandparents who are 60 years of age and older with grandchildren under 18 years old can qualify for this program. Once qualified, they will receive a food box each month during the year to help feed their grandchild or grandchildren. This is a free program.

Program Requirements:

A Grandparent (age 60 years & older) raising Grandchildren

Children under 18 years of age

No fees or money required to participate

Must sign an agreement to be in the program

Must be a Will County, Illinois resident

Barry Kolanowski, Executive Director at Senior Services of Will County says “It’s a terrific program and we are pleased to help seniors who are Grandparents raising Grandchildren. It’s a wonderful thing to be able to give every month of the year.”

Senior Services of Will County holds true to their mission to enhance the quality of life of older persons, help maintain their independence, avoid or lessen isolation and loneliness and maintain wellness.

For more information about Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, contact Senior Services of Will County at (815) 723-9713 or visit: willcountyseniors.or.