Granny And Friend Accuse Semaj Crosby’s Mother

Two people considered persons of interest in the Semaj Crosby case are declaring their innocence. The 17-month-old was found dead in April under a couch in her Joliet Township home. Speaking yesterday in Chicago, grandmother Darlene Crosby and family friend Tamika Robinson denied any wrongdoing. Darlene said she believes Semaj’s mother had something to do with her death.

Will County Sheriff’s office says mother Sheri Gordon has cooperated with detectives in the case. But detectives have not been fully able to question the other three women at the home at the time of the Semaj’s death. WJOL has learned that in addition to the four women as persons of interest, there is also one minor included as someone who may have knowledge of what happened prior to Semaj’s death.