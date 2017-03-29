Grant From AAA-The Auto Club Group Allows Bolingbrook Fire Department To Buy Jaws Of Life Tool

The Bolingbrook Fire Department has a new tool to help rescue people involved in serious auto accidents. The Holmatro rescue tool commonly referred to as “The Jaws Of Life” is being purchased with the help of a grant from the triple “A” Auto Group. A check of over 74-hundred dollars was presented to Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar and the fire department. The Bolingbrook Fire Department serves 76,000 residents and responds to approximately 600 motor vehicle crashes each year. The special Jaws of Life tool is used to extricate people from their vehicles.

Beth Mosher from AAA–The Auto Club Group said “We appreciate the bravery and dedication of our Bolingbrook Firefighters, and are happy to partner with them to help motorists when there is a crash.” The new tool is battery powered making it portable and better able to maneuver to get to tight spaces.

Pictured: Beth Mosher from AAA – The Auto Club presents Bolingbrook Mayor Roger C. Claar with a grant for $7,450 to be used by the Bolingbrook Fire Department to purchase a Holmatro rescue tool (Jaws of Life)