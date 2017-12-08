Ground Breaking Date Set For New Judicial Complex

WJOL has learned the official ground breaking for the new Will County courthouse will be December 19th. The new courthouse will sit across from the old courthouse at the corner of Jefferson and Ottawa Streets. The new courthouse will be known as the Judicial Complex. Wight & Company architecture firm estimated the cost of the project at $195 million. But the firm is recommending some improvements to the project which will cost over 2.2-million dollars. The new Judicial Complex could be completed by 2021.