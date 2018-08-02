Groundbreaking Set for Army Corps Ecosystem Restoration Project at Two Will County Forest Preserves

This federally-endangered Hine’s emerald dragonfly is an example of the type of creature that will be helped by an U.S. Army Corps ecosystem restoration project at two Forest Preserve District of Will County sites, Prairie Bluff Preserve in Crest Hill and Lockport Prairie Nature Preserve in Lockport Township. A public groundbreaking for the project is set for 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6, at Prairie Bluff. (Photo Courtesy of Marla Garrison)

A public groundbreaking will take place on Monday, Aug. 6, for a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 700-acre aquatic ecosystem restoration project at two Forest Preserve District of Will County sites, Prairie Bluff Preserve in Crest Hill and Lockport Prairie Nature Preserve in Lockport Township.

The groundbreaking will be held at 2 p.m. at the Prairie Bluff Preserve access area, located on Renwick Road, east of Weber Road. U.S. Rep. Daniel Lipinski, whose district includes the preserves, and Col. Aaron Reisinger, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District, are scheduled to attend.

Forest Preserve officials expected to attend are: Board President Suzanne Hart, Vice President Annette Parker, Commissioner Lauren Staley-Ferry and Chief Operating Officer Ralph Schultz.

The groundbreaking will celebrate a multimillion-dollar project being cost-shared with the Forest Preserve District that will remove invasive species and encourage native plant growth at both preserves. The work also will replenish Prairie Bluff’s underground water system so it flows to Lockport Prairie, which consists of an extremely rare patch of habitat.

Lockport Prairie features wet and wet-mesic dolomite prairie, which are among the most critically imperiled natural communities on Earth. More than half of the high quality wet dolomite prairie in the world is located at the preserve, which is home to endangered and threatened species.

Lockport Prairie inhabitants include the federally-endangered Hine’s emerald dragonfly and lakeside daisy; the federally-threatened leafy prairie clover; and two federal candidate species, the spotted turtle and Blanding’s turtle; the state-endangered golden corydalis; and the state-threatened stiff sandwort.

“It’s exciting to see this important restoration project begin to come to fruition,” said Hart. “The work being done protects endangered and threatened species and habitats, and improves the quality and function of our Will County forest preserves.”

The restoration work will span an estimated five years initially. But there could be additional appropriations in the coming years to fund more contract options. The initial phase, which is underway now, will cost around $2.5 million, with overall construction estimated at $4.3 million.

“With strong partnerships like this, we can overcome any environmental challenge and get the work done to restore these preserves for the people of Will County and the region,” said Col. Reisinger.

The project is authorized under Section 206 of the Water Resources Development Act of 1996, which restores and protects aquatic resources in the United States.

