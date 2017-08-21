Grundy County Evens The Score At D’Arcy Buick GMC Grudge Match At Route 66 Raceway

Grundy County evened the score on Saturday, in the second running of the D’Arcy Buick GMC Route 66 Classic Grudge Match, winning five of six races to take home the victory. The biggest winners of the evening however, were the 12 charities selected by each of the Grudge Match competitors to benefit from their participation.

Route 66 Raceway, packed with Will County and Grundy County fans, once again played host to this cross-county showdown on the quarter-mile. Defending Grudge Match Champion Will County was denied their repeat from just a year ago. Grundy County came out swinging as they won the first four consecutive races before Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk gave Will County their lone win. The final showdown of the night was a repeat of last year between States Attorneys Jason Helland (Grundy County) and Jim Glasgow (Will County). Helland, who won the matchup last year, picked up the win by one tenth of a second with an ET of a 15.4 at 94.60 mph in his 2017 GMC Sierra Denali provide by D’Arcy Buick GMC.

“I didn’t need to come out to the practice session that was held at Route 66 Raceway yesterday because I have been coming out here on with my own car practicing at the regularly scheduled Race You Ride Events,” said Helland. “I knew I would be prepared, but Jim (Glasgow) did a great job; it was a really close race.”

Surprised by the defeat, Glasgow said, “If I pushed the pedal any further, it would have went through the floor.”

New to this year’s Grudge Match was Morris Police Chief John Severson and Grundy County Executive Chris Balkema who each won their respective race.

“This was a great experience for me, and I am really thankful to everyone at Route 66 Raceway,” said Balkema.

In 2016, Route 66 Raceway’s charitable foundation, Racing Advocates for Community Enrichment (R.A.C.E.) donated $21,000 to 11 community organizations as a result to the Route 66 Classic Grudge Matches. This year’s funds will be distributed in December.