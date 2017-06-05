Guidelines For Outdoor Fire Pits By Joliet Fire Department

The Joliet Fire Department is reminding residents of criteria for using a commercial fire pit within the city limits. Outdoor fire pits that are commercially sold, must be steel, with legs attached to a steel bottom and must have wire mesh sides. A fire extinguisher or garden hose must be available. The pit should be 15 feet away from any structure or fence. While it is legal to burn in an approved outdoor fire pit, smoke and odor may force a complaint by a neighbor in which case you have to put out the fire.