Illinois Senate Democrats are advancing a bill that would require firearm stores to get state licenses, do background checks on purchasers and train employees to spot bad buyers. Proponents say federal regulations do not go far enough, but critics say the change would drive up the price of purchasing a firearm by as much as 300-dollars. The bill has been approved in a Senate committee and now heads to the full Senate. A similar bill passed the Senate last year, but not the House.