Guns and Drugs Found in Joliet Garage

Two men were arrested on drug and weapons charges on Monday night after police found the items while searching a Joliet home. It was just after 7:45pm that Joliet police executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Comstock Street. While searching a garage on the property authorities found a safe that contained two loaded revolvers, a loaded semi-automatic handgun, cocaine and marijuana. 24-year-old Jarvin Davis has been charged with manufacture or delivery of marijuana. A 17-year-old from Crest Hill was also charged with delivery of drugs.