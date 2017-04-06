Gusty Winds Crack Windows In Downtown Chicago

Strong winds could wreak havoc around Chicagoland today. The National Weather Service says wind gusts could reach 60 miles per hour, especially near Lake Michigan. Waves as high as 22 feet are expected, which could cause lakeshore flooding. Randolph Street between Wells and Wacker Drive is closed due to a cracked window in a high-rise building to the wind. A high wind warning will be in effect throughout most of the morning and afternoon.