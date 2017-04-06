Gusty Winds Crack Windows In Downtown Chicago

By Monica DeSantis
|
Apr 6, 5:22 AM

Strong winds could wreak havoc around Chicagoland today.  The National Weather Service says wind gusts could reach 60 miles per hour, especially near Lake Michigan.  Waves as high as 22 feet are expected, which could cause lakeshore flooding.  Randolph Street between Wells and Wacker Drive  is closed due to a cracked window in a high-rise building to the wind. A high wind warning will be in effect throughout most of the morning and afternoon.

Related Content

Joliet Central Football Program Win Goes to All Pl...
BMO Harris Bank in New Lenox Robbed
BHS Grad, Class of ’14, Dies Playing Footbal...
Heritage Grove Middle School Student Advances To N...
Family Of Orland Park Woman Who Died After Ambulan...
Plainfield Dist 202 Does Precautionary Cleaning Pr...
Comments