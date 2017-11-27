Hairball Tickets Go On Sale This Friday, December 1st

Tickets for Hairball at the Rialto Square Theatre go on sale this Friday, December 1st at 10am. The 80’s tribute will feature vocalists, Bobby, Steve and Joe Dandy through two hours of drop-dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life.

One night only Saturday, February 3rd at the Rialto. Hairball tickets start at 20-dollars. Tickets are available at the Rilato box office, online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000 beginning December 1st. Visit Rialtosquare.com.