Halloween Hours In Joliet Plus Areas To Avoid

This is the coldest Halloween in 21 years. Temperatures should be between 30 and 40 degrees tonight for trick or treaters. In Joliet, Halloween hours tonight are between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Joliet Police urging drivers to slow down and look out for the ghosts and goblins tonight.

Meanwhile, the Joliet Police Department has received several inquiries on where sex offenders live within the city limits. The information is available online. The Illinois State Police maintains a website that lists all sex offenders in an area along with a map. Visit their site for more information isp.state.il.us/sor/.