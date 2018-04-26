Hammel Woods Dog Park in Shorewood to be Closed for Two Days

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Hammel Woods Dog Park in Shorewood is scheduled to be closed Monday, April 30, and Tuesday, May 1, to allow for renovations to the dog park shelter and its surrounding footprint. This includes installing additional limestone screenings and new sod around the shelter and adding stone bases around shelter columns. While the project is scheduled to be completed within the two-day period, work to complete the stone bases around the shelter columns may take longer. However, the dog park will be open as this work is finished. Weather and other factors may impact this schedule. Updates will be posted at ReconnectWithNature.org if necessary.