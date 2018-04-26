Hammel Woods Dog Park in Shorewood to be Closed for Two Days
By Dawn DeSart
|
Apr 26, 2018 @ 12:10 PM
Hammel Woods Waterway

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Hammel Woods Dog Park in Shorewood is scheduled to be closed Monday, April 30, and Tuesday, May 1, to allow for renovations to the dog park shelter and its surrounding footprint. This includes installing additional limestone screenings and new sod around the shelter and adding stone bases around shelter columns. While the project is scheduled to be completed within the two-day period, work to complete the stone bases around the shelter columns may take longer. However, the dog park will be open as this work is finished. Weather and other factors may impact this schedule. Updates will be posted at ReconnectWithNature.org if necessary.

RELATED CONTENT

Joliet’s Route 66 Stadium Facelift Complete Veterans Woods in Romeoville Closes for Improvement Project Troy Bowling Teams Score 5th & 8th at State Competition Cornerstone Raffle Held LIVE On WJOL Today WCWC Releases May Workshop Schedule Joliet Catholic Academy Senior Receives President’s Volunteer Service Award
Comments