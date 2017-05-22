Hammer Throw Death An Accident: Wheaton Police
By Evan Bredeson
|
May 22, 2017 @ 2:59 PM
Wheaton police are blaming a moment of inattention for the death of a Wheaton college student who was hit by a hammer at a track meet in April.  Nineteen-year-old Ethan Roser was a volunteer at the meet, charged with marking where hammer throws landed and retrieving the 16-pound balls.  Police say that Roser was watching the horseplay of two other volunteers during warmups when he was hit as he stood just outside the area for in-bound throws to land.

