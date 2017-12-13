Handguns and Ammo Recovered During Plainfield Arrest

A 34-year-old Aurora man was arrested in Plainfield on Tuesday in connection to a residential burglary. The Plainfield Police were called to the 24200 block of Partridge Drive in reference to a suspicious person. A witness told the police that they had seen a male suspect pick up a brick and walk to the back of a residence. Officer moved to the back of a residence and found a broken window and heard someone inside the residence. After surrounding the residence, the officers gave verbal commands for the subject to exit the residence. The subject eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident. The subject in question, Juan A. Morales, was taken into custody. A subsequent search of Morales found two loaded firearms, ammunition and a knife. Morales was also found in possession of items that were that were stolen from the residence in question. An additional search of Morales’ vehicle led to another firearm, as well as, hundreds of rounds of ammunition being recovered. Morales was charged with one count of Residential Burglary with additional charges pending.