Handyman Hit Over Head with Cast-Iron Skillet During Argument

A handyman was hit in the head with a cast-iron skillet after a Joliet man became upset with the victim’s work. 50-year-old Charles Allen, of the 13400 block of Arthur Avenue in Joliet, was charged with Battery/Cause Bodily Harm on Thursday night. Joliet Police have stated that victim, a man in his 50s, went to a residence on Thursday, just after 2:45pm, to do repair work on the furnace. Allen began arguing with the victim over past electrical work the victim had done at the home. The argument eventually escalated to the point that Allen hit the victim over the head with a cast-iron skillet. Police were called and both men were taken Silver Cross Hospital for treatment. The victim was treated for non life-threatening injuries while Allen was treated for an injury to his hand. Allen was taken into custody after being discharged from the hospital.