On this National Kissing Day, relationship expert Marla Mattenson says studies show kissing boosts happiness.

Mattenson, who’s based in Los Angeles, says studies show that kissing triggers the release of oxytocin and serotonin. She says it’s important for people in long-term committed relationships to remember that.

Mattenson says if you can get in a couple of good kisses a day, you’ll help calm your partner’s system and trigger the release of happiness hormones.