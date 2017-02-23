Hastert Victim Still Wants His Money

By Evan Bredeson
|
Feb 23, 12:00 PM
Picture 014

Denny Hastert’s victim says he didn’t break the code of silence in a hush money scheme meant to cover-up child abuse. The victim’s lawyers filed new documents yesterday saying their client is due the rest of the three-and-a-half million dollars that the former House Speaker agreed to pay to cover-up abuse from the 1970’s. Hastert says the man voided the deal when he spoke to the FBI about the case, but the victim says Hastert was the one to spill the beans first.

